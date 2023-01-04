Gaibandha-5 goes to bypoll amid strict monitoring

Fresh voting has started in the Gaibandha-5 constituency amid strict monitoring after it was suspended over unprecedented irregularities two and a half months ago.

Voting started at 8:30 am on Wednesday in the 145 polling centres and will continue until 4:30 pm without a break. The northern constituency is covered in winter fog.

As many as 339,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots using 952 electronic voting machines. Also, the authorities in Dhaka are monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras installed at voting centres.

No one will be spared if further irregularities are reported, said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan. “We’ll make immediate decisions depending on the gravity of the irregularities. All we can say is that we’ll not tolerate any irregularities.”