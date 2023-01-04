    বাংলা

    Gaibandha-5 goes to bypoll amid strict monitoring

    The Election Commission suspended the parliamentary bypoll amid widespread irregularities two and a half months ago

    Senior CorrespondentGaibandha Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 04:08 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 04:08 AM

    Fresh voting has started in the Gaibandha-5 constituency amid strict monitoring after it was suspended over unprecedented irregularities two and a half months ago.

    Voting started at 8:30 am on Wednesday in the 145 polling centres and will continue until 4:30 pm without a break. The northern constituency is covered in winter fog.

    As many as 339,000 voters are expected to cast their ballots using 952 electronic voting machines. Also, the authorities in Dhaka are monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras installed at voting centres.

    No one will be spared if further irregularities are reported, said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan. “We’ll make immediate decisions depending on the gravity of the irregularities. All we can say is that we’ll not tolerate any irregularities.”

    The commission has prepared to run a fair poll in Gaibandha, according to Khan. The district administration, police, other law enforcers and election officials are working together to ensure a fair election, he said.

    Each voting centre will have 16 to 18 law enforcers. A monitoring cell will be operated by election officials at the Agargaon office in Dhaka.

    The Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari) constituency fell vacant following the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah on Jul 23.

    But the Election Commission suspended the parliamentary bypoll amid widespread accounts of irregularities, four hours after it opened.

    RELATED STORIES
    Besides the jail term under section 57 of the ICT Act, which was morphed into the Digital Security Act, Rakesh Roy was fined Tk 100,000.
    Hindu man jailed for 7 years over blasphemy
    Rakesh Roy was a leader of Hindu Mohajote’s Sylhet unit
    Chilling weather amid wind from the north as Met Office forecasts cold waves
    Chilling cold amid wind from the north
    Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country on Wednesday
    Hasina lauds police for shaking off negative image and earning public's trust
    Police have earned public's trust: Hasina
    The prime minister vows to build a world-class, 'Smart Police' force, driven by knowledge, science and technology
    Bangladesh appoints Mahbub Hossain as new cabinet secretary after Kabir Bin Anwar retires
    Mahbub Hossain picked as new cabinet secretary
    He will take on the role as Kabir Bin Anwar retires from the post after 3 weeks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher