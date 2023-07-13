    বাংলা

    Senior US diplomat meets PM Hasina during Dhaka visit

    During her four-day visit, Uzra Zeya is expected to discuss issues ranging from human rights, elections and the Rohingya crisis with officials in Dhaka

    Published : 13 July 2023, 06:23 AM
    Uzra Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, has paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the third day of her visit to Dhaka.

    The meeting was held in the prime minister's official residence at 9 am on Thursday. Zeya was accompanied by Donald Lu, the state department's assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, and Anjali Kaur, deputy assistant administrator of USAID.

    The senior US diplomat arrived in Dhaka from Delhi on a four-day visit on Tuesday. Various bilateral issues, including human rights, labour rights, elections, and the Rohingya crisis, are on the agenda for her trip.

    Zeya's visit comes at a time when bilateral ties between Washington and Dhaka are seemingly fraught with tension after the US ramped up calls for a free and fair general election in Bangladesh. It also announced a new visa policy, imposing entry restrictions on Bangladeshis who 'undermine' the electoral process.

    Against the backdrop of brewing political unrest in the lead-up to the general election, analysts underlined the significance of Zeya's visit to the country.

    On Wednesday, Zeya and her delegation visited the Rohingya settlements in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. There, they interacted with Myanmar's forcibly displaced minority Muslim population, who are taking shelter in Bangladesh until the situation in their home state of Rakhine becomes conducive for their return. The Rohingya refugees reiterated calls for their swift repatriation to US officials.

    Zeya is scheduled to meet Law Minister Anisul Huq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Secretariat later on Thursday. She will also hold a meeting with a Bangladeshi delegation led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the state guest house Padma.

    In the evening, Zeya will attend a dinner hosted by Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's advisor on private industry and investment.

