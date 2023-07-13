Senior US diplomat meets PM Hasina during Dhaka visit

Uzra Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, has paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the third day of her visit to Dhaka.

The meeting was held in the prime minister's official residence at 9 am on Thursday. Zeya was accompanied by Donald Lu, the state department's assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, and Anjali Kaur, deputy assistant administrator of USAID.

The senior US diplomat arrived in Dhaka from Delhi on a four-day visit on Tuesday. Various bilateral issues, including human rights, labour rights, elections, and the Rohingya crisis, are on the agenda for her trip.