Tension among supporters of Awami League, independent candidate in Dhaka-5

Another person was trying to comfort her as she was saying that she would not accept the results of the voting at that centre.



Ajharul Islam, an inspector at Jatrabari Police Station, said the trouble at Shekhdi centre started around 9pm and the police took the situation under control afterwards, without revealing details.



“It wasn’t a big problem. There was trouble between Boat and Truck supporters. It was alright after a police patrol reached the station.”



Madhusudan Dutta, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said: “The situation is peaceful everywhere. There’s no trouble.”