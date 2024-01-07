    বাংলা

    Tension among supporters of Awami League, independent candidate in Dhaka-5

    A woman goes live on Facebook, alleging that supporters of one candidate entered a polling station on eve of election

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 10:48 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 10:48 PM

    Tension has mounted in the Shekhdi area of Jatrabari under Dhaka-5 constituency on the eve of the general election.

    Police said they took the situation under control after tension spread among supporters of Awami League candidate Harunur Rashid Munna with the Boat symbol and independent aspirant Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajal with the Truck symbol on Saturday evening.

    A woman went live on Facebook during the incident, alleging that supporters of one candidate entered a polling station in the area.

    Another person was trying to comfort her as she was saying that she would not accept the results of the voting at that centre.

    Ajharul Islam, an inspector at Jatrabari Police Station, said the trouble at Shekhdi centre started around 9pm and the police took the situation under control afterwards, without revealing details.

    “It wasn’t a big problem. There was trouble between Boat and Truck supporters. It was alright after a police patrol reached the station.”

    Madhusudan Dutta, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said: “The situation is peaceful everywhere. There’s no trouble.”

