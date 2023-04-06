    বাংলা

    Passenger from Sharjah held with 3 kg gold in waist belt at Chattogram airport

    The gold bars concealed using a special technique in his waist belt have a market value of Tk 20 million

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 08:08 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 08:08 PM

    Customs officials have arrested a man and recovered more than three kilograms of gold bars hidden using a special technique in a waist belt at Shah Amanat International Airport Chattogram.

    A team of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Wednesday arrested Atiq Ullah, Hathazari native who arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, said Md Saifur Rahman, a deputy director of the directorate.

    Agents from the directorate searched him at the airport's immigration lounge and discovered 24 gold bars and 100 grams of jewellery, Saifur said.

    The 24 bars weigh three kilograms and have a market value of Tk 20 million, while the 100 grams of jewellery have an estimated value of Tk 850,000, according to him.

    Preparations for filing a case were ongoing at Patenga Police Station, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sheema Oxygen director gets bail in case over deadly blast
    Sheema Oxygen director gets bail
    Parvez Uddin Shantu was arrested in connection with a deadly blast at the company's Sitakunda plant
    The blast left Sheema Oxygen Ltd plant devastated in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
    Owners call of strike at Sitakunda oxygen plants
    One of the owners says the authorities apologised for the “public disgrace” of Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of the blast-ravaged Sheema Oxygen factory
    Sheema Oxygen director remanded in police custody after blast
    Sheema Oxygen director remanded
    Parvez Uddin Shantu was arrested in connection with a deadly blast at the company's Sitakunda plant
    A firefighter carries out rescue work at Sheema Oxygen Ltd plant the day after a deadly blast at Chattogram’s Sitakunda.
    Director of Sheema Oxygen arrested
    The arrestee, Parvez Uddin, and his two brothers -- managing director Mamun Uddin and Ashraf Uddin -- were accused in the case filed by the relative of a victim of the deadly explosion

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain