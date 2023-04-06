Passenger from Sharjah held with 3 kg gold in waist belt at Chattogram airport

Customs officials have arrested a man and recovered more than three kilograms of gold bars hidden using a special technique in a waist belt at Shah Amanat International Airport Chattogram.
A team of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Wednesday arrested Atiq Ullah, Hathazari native who arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, said Md Saifur Rahman, a deputy director of the directorate.
Agents from the directorate searched him at the airport's immigration lounge and discovered 24 gold bars and 100 grams of jewellery, Saifur said.
The 24 bars weigh three kilograms and have a market value of Tk 20 million, while the 100 grams of jewellery have an estimated value of Tk 850,000, according to him.
Preparations for filing a case were ongoing at Patenga Police Station, he said.