Police arrest 3 members of banned militant outfit Jama’atul Sharqiya

The arrestees were trained by the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), say police

Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police say they have arrested three members of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

The police media cell shared the information in a press statement on Monday night but did not provide details about the arrestees or when and where they were arrested. It only mentioned the militants were trained by the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

The detective branch of police will provide details in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Army led a mission against the KNF after there were bloody clashes, bank robberies and weapons looting in the hill tracts. A few dozen KNF members were arrested while the authorities warned tourists not to travel to the hills.

A year and a half ago, Asaduzzaman, the chief of the Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) said that members of the banned militant outfits Harkatul Jihad, Ansar Al Islam and Jamaatul Mujahideen had formed a new armed group. This was Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, law enforcers said.

The Sharqiya members were trained by the KNF aka Bawm party, said Asaduzzaman.

The Rapid Action Battalion and CTTC have already arrested some top leaders of the organisation from different parts of the country.