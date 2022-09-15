Four die as covered van crashes into accident site

She will state the difficulty of achieving the SDGs amid the uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, says Momen
At least four people have been killed in an accident involving a covered van that crashed into the first respondents who were attending an earlier accident in Chattogram’s Mirsarai.
Five others, including a policeman, were injured in the accident that occurred near Sonapahar Petrol Pump in Jorarganj around 10:15pm on Wednesday.
Noor Hossain Mamun, chief of Jorarganj Police Station, said a Jonaki Paribahan bus hit a trailer parked near the refilling station.
Highway police personnel were speaking to locals at the site of the accident.
The covered van ran over them, killing four people on the spot, said Noor.
The injured, including an assistant sub-inspector of highway police, were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.