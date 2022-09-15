    বাংলা

    Four die as covered van crashes into accident site

    Five others, including a policeman, have been injured in the accident in Chattogram’s Mirsarai

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 07:57 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 07:57 PM

    At least four people have been killed in an accident involving a covered van that crashed into the first respondents who were attending an earlier accident in Chattogram’s Mirsarai.

    Five others, including a policeman, were injured in the accident that occurred near Sonapahar Petrol Pump in Jorarganj around 10:15pm on Wednesday.

    Noor Hossain Mamun, chief of Jorarganj Police Station, said a Jonaki Paribahan bus hit a trailer parked near the refilling station.

    Highway police personnel were speaking to locals at the site of the accident.

    The covered van ran over them, killing four people on the spot, said Noor.

    The injured, including an assistant sub-inspector of highway police, were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    At UNGA, Hasina will highlight harms to developing nations done by Russia sanctions
    Hasina to highlight harms of ‘one-sided bans’ at UN
    She will state the difficulty of achieving the SDGs amid the uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, says Momen
    Hasina says she has information on ‘renowned’ people laundering money
    Hasina: I’ve info on eminent people laundering money
    The prime minister says the authorities are gathering information that will be revealed
    Doctor arrested over seven youths with suspected militant links going missing
    Doctor held over missing youths with suspected militant links
    Police’s Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime unit reveals the news of his arrest after CID denied detaining him
    Doctors must strive to instil trust among patients: Hasina
    Doctors must strive to instil trust among patients: Hasina
    The prime minister calls for a renewed emphasis on medical research

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher