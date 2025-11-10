Outsiders banned from National Eidgah grounds near Supreme Court

Outsiders have been barred from entering the National Eidgah grounds adjacent to the Supreme Court in Dhaka amid heightened security surrounding the upcoming verdict in an ICT case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The restriction was announced in a notice signed by Supreme Court Deputy Registrar (Administration and Justice) Md Atikus Samad on Sunday.

According to the notification, the ban aims to ensure the overall security of the Supreme Court compound, the International Crimes Tribunal, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association building.

Authorities said the move comes after an increase in the presence of “outsiders and strangers” in the National Eidgah grounds and the fountain area adjacent to the main gate used by the chief justice. This was deemed a potential security risk to key judicial institutions.

“The Supreme Court of Bangladesh is the highest court in the country’s judicial system. It houses the chief justice, the judges of both divisions, and several million case documents, including many of national importance,” the notice said.

The security measure comes as discussions continue over the date for announcing the verdict in the International Crimes Tribunal case against Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on charges of crimes against humanity.

The verdict date is scheduled to be announced on Nov 13.