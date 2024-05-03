Several injured, ten carriages derailed as trains collide head-on in Gazipur

A Tangail commuter train and a freight train crashed in the Joydebpur area

Several people have been injured as a Tangail commuter train collided head-on with a freight train near the Joydebpur Railway Junction in Gazipur.

Ten train carriages were also derailed in the accident, which occurred around 10:50am on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Kazi Bari area of Choto Dewra, said Joydebpur Station Master Hanif Mia.

The station master said that the Tangail commuter train had left Tangail in the morning and was heading to Dhaka after a stop at the Joydebpur Station.

The train was crossing a line at the outer signal when the freight train crashed into it from the opposite direction.

Four people, including the passenger train’s driver, were taken to Gazipur’s Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital with injuries.

Train service on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh train routes was suspended after the accident.

Locals say the Tangail commuter train was largely empty as it headed to Dhaka, which limited the casualties.

Personnel from the Fire Service and Gazipur Metropolitan Service have arrived at the scene.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the accident or the identities of the injured.