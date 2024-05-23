Well-marked low over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into depression

The system will be named ‘Remal’ if it turns into a cyclone after passing through the low-pressure and a deep depression

The low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low and it may gather more strength to transform into a depression.

The system moved slightly northeastwards and was lying over west-central Bay and adjoining Southwest Bay, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin on Thursday,

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said it may take until Friday for the low to turn into a depression.

The India Meteorological Department said the system is likely to strengthen further to become a cyclone by Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to move towards the north, gaining more power and reach Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts by Sunday evening, the Indian weather agency said.

The storm will be named ‘Remal’ if it turns into a cyclone. The name ‘Remal’ was suggested by Oman and it means sand in Arabic.

The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organisation's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region.

In its forecast for the next 72 hours from 9am on Thursday, the BMD said rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khepupara and Bhola and it may continue, the Met Office said.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to the increase in humidity, the discomfort may increase.

Chattogram’s Sitakunda recorded the highest temperature in the country at 37.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while Dhaka saw the highest temperature at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Bogura recorded 80 mm of rainfall, the highest in the last 24 hours, while Naogaon’s Badalgachi recorded 33 mm of rainfall.