Momotaz, singer and Awami League MP, says her power comments are ‘misrepresented’

Singer and Awami League MP Momotaz Begum has said her comments about development in the power sector are now being “misrepresented” on social media amidst a shortage of electricity.
As a heatwave has worsened the situation, netizens started sharing an old video of Momotaz in parliament where the lawmaker from Manikganj boasted about the improvement in power production.
Electricity will become so abundant that vendors will sell it on the streets, she had said in parliament, drawing an analogy with vendors selling bangles.
Many started trolling her on social media for those comments as the pain of heat amid power cuts became unbearable.
Momotaz took to Facebook in the wee hours of Wednesday, saying that she was right to make the comments.
In a late-night live session, she said during her tenure, she ensured electricity access for every home in her constituency, reaching 100 percent coverage from 30 percent.
“But who knew such a temporary crisis would occur,” she said.
“And some scrupulous people are trying to misinterpret and misrepresent my comments on Facebook and YouTube.”