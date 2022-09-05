2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison

Two inmates have died after falling sick at the Kashimpur High-Security Prison in Gazipur.

They were identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 62, from Nama Mahish Tara village in Mymensingh and Khokon Bepari, 42, a native of Char Janaza village in Madaripur, Senior Jail Superintendent Md Abdul Jalil said.

Abu Bakar Siddique fell sick on Monday morning and was rushed to the Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, the jail super said. He died around 10:45 am. Siddique was a convict serving a life term in a case filed with Muktagachha police.