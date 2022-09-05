    বাংলা

    2 inmates die in Kashimpur prison

    A doctor said the inmates had died before they were brought to the hospital

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM

    Two inmates have died after falling sick at the Kashimpur High-Security Prison in Gazipur.

    They were identified as Abu Bakar Siddique, 62, from Nama Mahish Tara village in Mymensingh and Khokon Bepari, 42, a native of Char Janaza village in Madaripur, Senior Jail Superintendent Md Abdul Jalil said.

    Abu Bakar Siddique fell sick on Monday morning and was rushed to the Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, the jail super said. He died around 10:45 am. Siddique was a convict serving a life term in a case filed with Muktagachha police.

    Khokon Bepari, the other inmate, fell ill around 8 am and died around 9 am after being sent to the same hospital.

    Bepari was behind bars in five cases, including a drug case filed with the Ramna police. He was shifted to the high-security jail from Kashimpur Central Jail-1 on Mar 10, 2015.

    Both inmates had died before they were brought to the hospital, said Md Rafiqul Islam, a resident doctor at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher