Bangladesh opens last COVID mass inoculation for the unvaccinated

The Directorate General of Health Services opened the special programme across Bangladesh on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday.

It will continue until Oct 3.

Bangladesh vaccinated 97 percent of the population with the first dose, while 90 percent took the second dose and 41 percent the booster, ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS, said at a news conference.

“We want to boost the special vaccination programme to reach the vaccination target and to vaccinate people who have not yet been vaccinated,” he said.