Meta will help EC stop misinformation on social media during election: official

Meta, the world's biggest social media company, says it will support the Election Commission to prevent content instigating communalism, hatred and violence on social media centring the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh.
A three-member delegation from the company made the commitment during a meeting with Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at the Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.
The delegation discussed their initial plans to prevent disinformation on Facebook during the meeting.
“The social media company will support us by combating comments spreading hatred, communalism and other violence. It will block such accounts to prevent election-related propaganda,” Ashok Debnath said after the meeting.
Meta’s head of public policy in Bangladesh Ruzan Sarwar, head of APAC global response Aidan Hay and Regulatory Specialist Eugene Poh joined the meeting led by Ashok.
“Meta will start monitoring the social media platform after the announcement of the election schedule,” he said.