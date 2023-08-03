Meta will help EC stop misinformation on social media during election: official

Meta, the world's biggest social media company, says it will support the Election Commission to prevent content instigating communalism, hatred and violence on social media centring the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh.

A three-member delegation from the company made the commitment during a meeting with Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at the Election Commission's headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.

The delegation discussed their initial plans to prevent disinformation on Facebook during the meeting.