Father suspects ‘militant’ Al-Amin’s body was removed from grave to conceal murder evidence

Militants removed the body of Aminur Rahman Al-Amin, a suspected member of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, from a grave in Bandarban to sweep the evidence of his murder under the carpet, his father insists.

Al-Amin and dozens of other youths had travelled to remote forests in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to train with the help of Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, known as the Bawm Party, police said.

The young man from Cumilla was killed by fellow members of Jamatul Ansar and buried deep into the hilly forest, police said on Sunday, citing arrested suspects.

The law enforcers went to the site, a gorge two kilometres from Muangmual Para in Ruma, to retrieve the body on Monday.

They took Al-Amin’s father Nurul Islam with them to identify the body, but it was not to be found in the grave.

Citing one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy from Cumilla, the Rapid Action Battalion said Al-Amin was buried after he died from hunger and disease in the remote forest on Nov 25.

Nurul said he saw some sandals, clothes and cooking pots there. “The RAB suspects someone removed the body from the grave.”

“I also suspect the militants killed my son and removed the body to hide evidence because he might have wanted to return after realising his mistake.”