Dense fog leaves farmers fretting over crop yields in Chuadanga

Dense fog has once again shrouded Chuadanga, obscuring the sun and causing concerns among farmers about potential damage to their crops.

The worry is particularly centred around the loss of rice seeds, potentially leading to a shortage of quality fodder and increased risks of disease in other crops.

"Thick fog has reappeared after two days, posing a greater threat to the seedbeds of rice and mustard. Seedbeds have already started yellowing in many areas," Ratan Ali, a farmer in the Sadar Upazila's Garabaria village.