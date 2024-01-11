    বাংলা

    Dense fog leaves farmers fretting over crop yields in Chuadanga

    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 06:21 AM

    Dense fog has once again shrouded Chuadanga, obscuring the sun and causing concerns among farmers about potential damage to their crops.

    The worry is particularly centred around the loss of rice seeds, potentially leading to a shortage of quality fodder and increased risks of disease in other crops.

    "Thick fog has reappeared after two days, posing a greater threat to the seedbeds of rice and mustard. Seedbeds have already started yellowing in many areas," Ratan Ali, a farmer in the Sadar Upazila's Garabaria village.

    Farmers are apprehensive about the impact on various crops, including the dilution of date juice and compromised quality of jaggery.

    To mitigate potential damage, agriculture officials are offering recommendations to farmers.

    Bivash Chandra Saha, deputy director of the Chuadanga Agriculture Extension Department, stressed the need for farmers to shake off dew from the tip of paddy plants in the morning and consider covering seed beds during heavy fog.

    Saha also advised farmers to use government-approved fungicides to prevent insect and fungal infections in various crops, including vegetables, which may be triggered by the fog.

    The heavy fog has disrupted normal life in Chuadanga, affecting visibility on roads and causing delays for Dhaka-bound vehicles. Additionally, low-income workers are facing challenges in finding work due to the adverse weather conditions.

    Tahmina Nasrin, an observer from the Chuadanga Meteorological Office, reported a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius at 9 am on Thursday. The persistent fog and frosty winds have made the wintry conditions more palpable despite temperatures not dropping below 10 degrees.

    Chuadanga has experienced the lowest temperatures in the country twice this season. At times, the sun remains hidden until late morning due to the thickness of the fog.

