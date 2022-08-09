Sixth victim of Uttara scrap shop fire dies

Another victim of a fire at a junk shop in Uttara's Kamarpara has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll in the incident to six.
Md Al Amin, 30, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.
Al Amin had sustained burns on 75 percent of his body.
Two others are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute. They are both in critical condition.
The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitiser and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.
An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon. Eight people in the rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the explosion. Six of them died in hospital.