    বাংলা

    Sixth victim of Uttara scrap shop fire dies

    Md Al Amin, 30, succumbs to his wounds in hospital care. Two others are in critical condition

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 August 2022, 05:39 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 05:39 AM

    Another victim of a fire at a junk shop in Uttara's Kamarpara has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll in the incident to six.

    Md Al Amin, 30, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.

    Al Amin had sustained burns on 75 percent of his body.

    Two others are currently undergoing treatment at the burn institute. They are both in critical condition.

    The scrap shop in Uttara’s Kamarpara had a collection of old discarded goods, including hand sanitiser and other flammable objects, said Mehedi Hasan, chief of Turag Police Station.

    An explosion occurred during an attempt to open a container of perfume on Saturday afternoon. Eight people in the rickshaw garage were seriously injured in the explosion. Six of them died in hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    US or Russia? Bangladesh is undecided about whom to vote in UN’s ICT agency
    Dhaka undecided about its ITU vote
    US has sought Bangladesh’s vote for its candidate against Russia’s nominee
    Floods pile on Bangladesh's dropout woes as poor parents send their children to work
    Floods pile on dropout woes
    Extreme weather conditions drive the poor to extreme poverty, forcing them to send their children to work
    Court orders Chandpur DC to collect four years of back taxes from illegal Meghna sand mining
    Chandpur’s Selim ordered to pay 4 years of back taxes
    The Appellate Division in May quashed a High Court order that allowed Md Salim Khan to extract sand from the Meghna river bed
    Police club, then sue students over fuel oil price hike protests in Dhaka
    Police club, sue students in oil price protests
    The case accuses the protesters of assaulting police personnel and attempting to incite riots

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher