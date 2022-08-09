Sixth victim of Uttara scrap shop fire dies

Another victim of a fire at a junk shop in Uttara's Kamarpara has succumbed to his wounds, raising the death toll in the incident to six.

Md Al Amin, 30, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.

Al Amin had sustained burns on 75 percent of his body.