Fighting in Myanmar frightens residents along Bangladesh border

The sound of artillery and gunfire has rocked Rakhine state in a new wave of heavy fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels, sending panic among Bangladeshis living along the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban.

The frightened residents of the Tumbru border area heard the sounds throughout Tuesday after a two-day break, said AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum union council.

“It seems the whole area is shaking due to the shells fired in Myanmar,” he said, adding that locals were advised to stay at home while police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel were on high alert.

“The local government representatives in border areas have kept us updated about the situation since the morning. The authorities have asked the locals not to leave the house unless it’s very urgent. People have also been told to stop working outside until the situation improves and to keep their children at home,” said Salma Ferdous, Naikkhyangchhari Upazila executive officer.