Fighting in Myanmar frightens residents along Bangladesh border

The sound of artillery and gunfire has rocked Rakhine state in a new wave of heavy fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels, sending panic among Bangladeshis living along the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban.
The frightened residents of the Tumbru border area heard the sounds throughout Tuesday after a two-day break, said AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum union council.
“It seems the whole area is shaking due to the shells fired in Myanmar,” he said, adding that locals were advised to stay at home while police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel were on high alert.
“The local government representatives in border areas have kept us updated about the situation since the morning. The authorities have asked the locals not to leave the house unless it’s very urgent. People have also been told to stop working outside until the situation improves and to keep their children at home,” said Salma Ferdous, Naikkhyangchhari Upazila executive officer.
Students returned to schools after the fighting stopped two days ago, but the resumption of the fighting caused panic among the teachers and students again, she said.
“The school authorities have been asked to keep us updated on the situation and avoid border areas prone to conflict,” Salma said.
Earlier on Sept 3, several Myanmar military aircraft fighting rebels crossed the border into Bangladesh and opened fire from Bandarban. Five days before the incident, two mortar shells from the military-ruled country also crossed the border amid the ongoing crackdown on seditious elements in the country.
On Aug 31, the rebel Arakan Army killed 19 junta police officers when it seized a police outpost in Maungdaw Township near the border, according to the Irrawaddy, a news site founded by Burmese exiles living in Thailand.
They also took firearms, ammunition and other equipment.
In response, the Myanmar regime conducted airstrikes in the region and moved to retake it, according to the report.
The Bangladesh government summoned the Myanmar ambassador several times to lodge a protest against the airspace violation and shelling.