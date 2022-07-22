US Embassy interviews over 600 student visa applicants on 'Super Friday'

The US Embassy in Dhaka has interviewed over 600 students applying for non-immigrant student visas as part of the 'Super Friday' campaign.
The initiative, under which selected Fridays will be dedicated to interviewing student applicants, is geared towards meeting the high demand for such visas, the embassy said in a statement.
“We recognise the unique opportunity that study in the United States offers,” said US Embassy Consul General William Dowers. “And we are prioritising student visa interviews.”
The US embassy also plans to have another 'Super Friday' event the next week.
According to the 2021 Institute of International Education Open Doors report, Bangladesh currently ranks 14th among the top-sending countries of students to America from around the world—moving up three places from 17th place during the 2019-2020 academic year.