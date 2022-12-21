Bangladesh lawyer Sara Hossain to lead UN panel to investigate human rights violations in Iran

The Human Rights Council of the United Nations has appointed three experts, including a Bangladeshi lawyer, to a fact-finding mission on alleged human rights violations in Iran.

Sara Hossain of Bangladesh will serve the mission as its chair with Shaheen Sardar Ali of Pakistan and Viviana Krsticevic of Argentina as two other members of the panel.

The council decided to launch an international fact-finding mission to “investigate alleged human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran related to the protests that began on Sept 16, especially with respect to women and children”, the UN agency said in a statement on Tuesday.