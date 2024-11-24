Well-marked low forms over Bay of Bengal, minimal impact expected for Bangladesh

A BMD bulletin states it may intensify further and lead to rainfall in some places

The low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjacent areas has intensified into a well-marked low.

A bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, or BMD, states that the associated trough stretches over the north Bay of Bengal.

According to the BMD bulletin, it may intensify further and lead to rainfall in some places.

However, Meteorologist Monowar Hossain had previously stated that the low is unlikely to have a significant impact on Bangladesh.

He told bdnews24.com: “The low pressure system will move towards northern India. It may intensify into a well-marked low.”

According to the monthly weather forecast for November, one to three low pressure systems may form in the Bay of Bengal this month. One of them will likely intensify into a depression or cyclone.

The low that formed on Saturday is the second low pressure low to have formed in the Bay of Bengal this month.

The regular weather bulletin stated that the sky may be partly cloudy for some time, and the weather across the country will remain mostly dry from 9am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there may be light to moderate fog in some areas of the country from midnight until the early hours of the morning.

Furthermore, temperatures may drop slightly across Bangladesh.

According to the five-day extended weather forecast issued by the BMD, it may rain in some parts of the country.

On Saturday, the country’s lowest temperature was recorded in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal at 14.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Cox’s Bazar.