Corruption is a parasite that can devastate every level of business and government: US envoy Haas

US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas has called corruption a parasite on society that can devastate business and government.

“Corruption is a parasite that feeds on the resources of a society and drains it of its strength. It can devastate every level of business and government,” he said at the Call to Action Against Corruption Summit at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“Corruption exists, to one degree or another, in every corner of the globe, and we are all too familiar with what it looks like. It’s trying to get a driver’s license and having to pay ‘speed money’. It’s knowing that if you want a passport appointment, it’s going to cost you extra. It’s needing to bribe the right official to register a plot of land you just purchased.”