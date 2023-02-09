Two teens dead as motorcycle collides with trailer in Noakhali

Two teenagers have been killed in a head-on collision between a trailer and a motorcycle in Noakhali’s Subarnachar.
The accident took place near the Pankharbazar area at 9 pm on Wednesday, according to Charjabbar Police Station chief Debpriyo Das.
The victims were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 17, and his cousin, Md Farhad Hossain, 16. They were supposed to take part in this year’s Secondary School Certificate exams from Pangkharbazar High School.
The duo were heading home on a motorcycle when it collided with a fertiliser-laden trailer travelling in the opposite direction, Debpriyo said.
“The incident left them severely injured and they were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital afterwards. The on-duty doctor declared them dead on arrival," Debpriyo added.
Police have seized the trailer and will take legal measures in connection with the incident after the families of the victims lodge a written complaint, according to Debpriyo.