Two teens dead as motorcycle collides with trailer in Noakhali

Two teenagers have been killed in a head-on collision between a trailer and a motorcycle in Noakhali’s Subarnachar.

The accident took place near the Pankharbazar area at 9 pm on Wednesday, according to Charjabbar Police Station chief Debpriyo Das.

The victims were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 17, and his cousin, Md Farhad Hossain, 16. They were supposed to take part in this year’s Secondary School Certificate exams from Pangkharbazar High School.