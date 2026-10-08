Government plans army camps in Cox’s Bazar, security overhaul in Jungle Salimpur

The government will set up two army camps in Rangikhali and Noakhali Pahar in Cox’s Bazar, while planning a police academy and a new central jail in Chattogram’s Jungle Salimpur.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced the decisions after two separate meetings at the home ministry on Wednesday.

The first meeting was the second meeting of the national committee on coordination, management and law-and-order concerning forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

The second was held to improve the overall law-and-order in Jungle Salimpur.

“Based on our previous discussions, we have decided [on Thursday] to establish two army camps in Rangikhali and Noakhali Pahar, where abductions occur regularly. Two camps will be established under the leadership of the 10 Infantry Division in Ramu,” the minister said.

He said the decision was taken on the expectation that the camps would help eliminate abductions and other crimes in the areas.

He said different armed groups enter areas around the Rohingya camps and that law-enforcing agencies have to conduct operations against drugs, weapons and human trafficking, both inside and outside the camps.

“We have to conduct operations on drugs, weapons and human trafficking to deal with any law-and-order situation inside and outside the Rohingya camps,” he said.

The minister said the barbed-wire fencing around the Rohingya camps is frequently damaged, while CCTV cameras and streetlights also break down and require repeated repairs. The government has decided to address these problems, he said.

“CCTV cameras and watchtowers will be built at intervals outside the camps,” he said.

Salahuddin said different forces jointly conduct operations to deal with law-and-order problems inside and outside the camps.

“If a war-like situation arises or an emergency occurs, the decisions will be taken under the leadership of an army brigadier general,” he said.

Jungle Salimpur Plans

On Jungle Salimpur, the minister said a road network is being developed in the area and work is progressing through joint efforts.

He said the government was working to bring all government-owned land in the area under proper administration.

“A police academy like the one in Sardah will be established there,” he said.

He said around 29 hectares of land had been acquired for Chattogram Central Jail and the prison would be relocated there.

The government will also take decisions on rehabilitating residents, including those who have been living there illegally, he said.

“We will run the educational institutions and other institutions there. The area will be brought under proper administration and freed from being a safe haven for terrorists,” Salahuddin said.

He said land had also been acquired to ensure the presence of police, the Special Response Battalion and the Border Guard Bangladesh in the area.

Jungle Salimpur has been the focus of major law-enforcing operations this year, with the government planning security and administrative facilities there.

Rohingya Repatriation

In response to a question from reporters, the home minister said the repatriation of Rohingya people would be possible with cooperation from the United Nations and the international community.

A considerable amount of time has passed and the problem has become more complex, he said, expressing hope that Bangladesh would be able to resolve the crisis soon.