BNP chief Khaleda’s condition is ‘critical’, says Fakhrul

The BNP chief is in CCU after suddenly falling ill

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asked the nation to pray for party chief Khaleda Zia, who he says is in ‘critical condition’ after her admission to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

The senior BNP leader made the appeal after visiting Evercare and speaking to members of Khaleda’s medical team on Saturday evening.

The BNP chairperson has been receiving treatment at the hospital’s Critical Care Unit, or CCU. The unit has barred entry to anyone other than physicians and nurses of the medical board.

Speaking to the media, Fakhrul said, “Madam has been admitted to the CCU. Her treatment is ongoing. The doctors are not allowing anyone inside right now. From speaking to the doctors, I understand that her condition is very critical.”

“I request everyone to pray for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.”

Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said, “The BNP secretary general visited the hospital and spoke to doctors.”

“Madam is under close observation of the doctors at the CCU. Treatment is ongoing. There is nothing new to add at this moment.”

The medical team formed to oversee Khaleda’s care is led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder from Evercare.

It includes 11 specialist physicians, including Prof FM Siddiqui, Prof Shamsul Arefin and Prof AQM Mohsin. The BNP chief’s daughter-in-law, cardiologist Dr Zubaida Rahman from London, and specialists from the US and Australia are also virtually connected as members of the medical board.

The board has held several meetings since last night. Measures are being taken following the advice of the board which is reviewing her test results, Prof Zahid said.

Khaleda was rushed to Evercare Hospital by an ambulance around 3:30am after suddenly taking ill at her Gulshan residence ‘Feroza’.

The board members then admitted Khaleda to the CCU and started her treatment immediately.

Khaleda had previously gone to Evercare for medical tests on May 2. Doctors had admitted her to the CCU for two days for treatment at the time.

The 79-year-old former prime minister suffers from a range of medical issues including diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, and various complications with her lungs, liver, and kidneys.