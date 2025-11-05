First police ombudsman of Northern Ireland to visit Bangladesh

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, the first police ombudsman for Northern Ireland is likely to visit Dhaka from Nov 5-7.

She will be accompanied by Kevin Kelly, ambassador of Ireland to Bangladesh, the Embassy of Ireland said in a press statement.

Baroness O’Loan was appointed as Northern Ireland’s first police ombudsman in 1999 under the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998, just weeks after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

She led the ombudsman’s office during a defining period when new frameworks for police accountability were being built amid the complexities of post-conflict transition.

Over her seven years in office, her work earned broad respect across communities for its impartiality, independence, and contribution to public trust in law enforcement, the statement said.

During her visit, Baroness O’Loan will hold meetings with senior members of the interim government, civil society organisations dealing with police reform and justice, and representatives of diplomatic missions and international agencies engaged in Bangladesh’s reform process.

She will also deliver a public lecture at the University of Dhaka, where she will reflect on Ireland’s experience of police reform, peacebuilding and reconciliation, and discuss the relevance of these lessons for Bangladesh’s ongoing transition.

Baroness O’Loan’s engagement aims to assist Bangladeshi stakeholders in considering long-term approaches to police and justice reform, grounded in inclusivity, accountability, and respect for human rights drawing on her experiences in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the forthcoming visit, Ambassador Kevin Kelly said, ‘‘Baroness O’Loan’s visit reflects Ireland’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s democratic transition and deepening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Rooted in shared values of peace, justice, and reconciliation, Ireland’s cooperation seeks to contribute to a reform process in Bangladesh that is both inclusive and enduring.’’