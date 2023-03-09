Residents, authorities turn a blind eye to risk of devastation in congested Old Dhaka

On Wednesday, he was at home, a 300 square feet space with a room, a kitchen and a toilet. The room is on the third floor of a four-storey building on barely 700 square foot land around 30 yards from Mizanur’s shop.

Mizanur pays Tk 8,000 to the landlord monthly. The rent of his tiny shop is the same.

The corridors of the building where Mizanur lives is barely enough for one person to pass. One has to stop if someone comes from the opposite direction.

And the corridors are filled with shoe boxes kept by wholesalers of footwear. In fact, the area is renowned for wholesale shoe markets, and the courier service’s business is based on the orders the shoe traders get.

Locals said space is the most desired thing in the area. The landlords have built on and rented out whatever space they have, leaving no gap between structures.

“We’re used to living like this. What can we do? God has fixed our livelihoods here,” said Noor Mohammad, a local.