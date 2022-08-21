Death toll in Cox's Bazar fishing trawler capsize rises to 7

The authorities have recovered five more bodies after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal amid rough weather. It brings the death toll to seven.

One other fisherman onboard the Mayer Doa, which sank on Friday, is still missing, according to Inspector Md Selim Uddin of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.

On Sunday morning, local fishermen spotted three floating bodies near the mouth of the Bankkhali River and brought them back in a trawler, he said. Two more bodies were found in the afternoon.

The dead men were identified as Hossain Ahmed, Azizul Haque, Md Absar, Nazir Hossain and Nurul Islam.