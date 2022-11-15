Record number of Bangladeshi students went to US for study in 2021-22: report

A record number of 10,597 Bangladeshi students got the opportunity to study in the United States during the 2021-2022 academic year, the US Embassy in Bangladesh has said.
Bangladesh moved up to 13th place among the countries who sent international students to the US, according to the North American country’s 2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.
The number of Bangladeshi students in the US has more than tripled over the past decade, climbing to the current figures after escalating from 3,314 in the 2011-2012 academic year.
During the 1974-1975 academic year, Bangladesh sent only 480 students to the US, according to the embassy’s statement.
“From engaging in groundbreaking research to enriching campus life through cultural programs, Bangladeshi students continue to leave their mark across the United States,” US Ambassador Peter Haas said.
The US Embassy is celebrating International Education Week 2022 from Nov 14 to Nov 18. They are offering several remote and in-person information sessions for Bangladeshi students and scholars about the US higher education application process, different types of academic programs, and funding/scholarship opportunities.
EducationUSA advising centres in Bangladesh will hold special sessions on different topics, such as the unique benefits of a US liberal arts education.
Their representatives will also conduct in-person visits to local high schools and universities to meet with prospective students.
Session speakers will include US Embassy officials, US college or university alumni, and US admissions officials, who will discuss the application preparation process, scholarships, financial assistance, and US government-sponsored academic and professional exchange programmes, the embassy said.
The US Embassy website has a list of trained advisers from the American Spaces, who hold virtual and in-person information sessions and provide one-on-one and group advising services for students and parents, free of charge.
Every year, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education jointly release the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.