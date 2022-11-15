Record number of Bangladeshi students went to US for study in 2021-22: report

A record number of 10,597 Bangladeshi students got the opportunity to study in the United States during the 2021-2022 academic year, the US Embassy in Bangladesh has said.

Bangladesh moved up to 13th place among the countries who sent international students to the US, according to the North American country’s 2022 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The number of Bangladeshi students in the US has more than tripled over the past decade, climbing to the current figures after escalating from 3,314 in the 2011-2012 academic year.

During the 1974-1975 academic year, Bangladesh sent only 480 students to the US, according to the embassy’s statement.