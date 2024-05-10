After relief from rain, temperatures in Bangladesh will start to climb again

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says a heatwave is likely to last from the middle of May to the end of the month

After a month-long heatwave, Bangladesh saw some relief thanks to the rain. But this relief is likely to be short-lived.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says temperatures will start to rise again from Sunday and a heatwave is expected from May 15 and continue for the rest of the month.

“There is a chance of rain across the country on Friday evening as well,” said BMD meteorologist Monowar Hossain. “But temperatures will start to increase slightly from Sunday.”

“It will rise again on May 15. Then some parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet may experience rain, but it will dry up in other areas. From May 15 there may be a heatwave that lasts throughout the rest of the month.

Bangladesh saw a heatwave lasting 37 consecutive days from Mar 31 to May 6, the longest in its recorded history.

But the BMD began forecasting rain from May 2. The forecast said that rain would start on May 2 and spread nationwide before the maximum temperature across the country dropped below 40 degrees Celsius from May 7.

Following the forecast, Bangladesh has seen more rainfall.

Tentulia recorded 24mm of rainfall until 6am on Friday, the highest across the country. Scattered parts of the country, including Sylhet, Faridpur, Dinajpur, and Mongla, saw a bit of rain or thundershowers as well.

The BMD’s 24-hour forecast says that many places in the Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions and parts of the Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Chattogram divisions may experience temporary gusty winds and rain or thunderstorms.

Hail may also fall in some places.

Day and night temperatures are likely to remain unchanged on Friday.

The highest temperature recorded in the previous 24 hours across the country was 34.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore.