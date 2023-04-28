Official blames tracks bent by heatwave as train derails in Brahmanbaria

Several compartments of a freight train have derailed in Brahmanbaria, disrupting Dhaka-bound services from Chattogram and Sylhet.

An official blamed the ongoing heatwave for the accident that occurred in Dariyapur around 1pm on Thursday.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Md Rafiqul Islam said the lines bent due to excessive heat, causing seven coaches to derail.

A heatwave is sweeping over vast swathes of Bangladesh. Temperatures have fallen slightly after weeks of oppressive heat.

The highest temperature in Brahmanbaria on Thursday was 36 degrees Celsius, compared with 38 degrees a few days ago.

Asked why the railway lines bent at 36 degrees when it was not bent at the time when it reached 38 degrees Celsius, Rafiqul said: "We do not have an answer to that question. All we know is that the line was bent due to the heat."