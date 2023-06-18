Journalist murder: UP Chairman Babu placed on 5-day remand

Police have been granted five days to grill Mahmudul Alam Babu, a union council chairman named as a key suspect in a case over the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur.
Judge Tanvir Ahmed issued the order on Sunday after hearing the police's remand applications for 13 suspects in the case, according to Yusuf Ali, the lawyer for the plaintiff.
Among the other suspects, six were remanded for four days and the others for three days.
Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Babu was arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion while hiding in a relative's house in Panchagarh on Saturday. He was subsequently placed in the custody of the police in Jamalpur.
Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative on Wednesday. He passed away in hospital care the next day, with doctors citing a head injury as the cause of death.
Nadim’s family said the 45-year-old journalist began receiving threats following his report against Mahmudul. The chairman started a case against Nadim and several others under the Digital Security Act, but the court scrapped it.
Nadim's wife, Monira Begum, filed the case with Bakshiganj Police Station on Saturday, the day Babu was arrested. The family claim that Nadim was beaten in the presence of Babu.
Babu was also the general secretary of Sadhurpara Union Awami League. He was expelled from the organistion following allegations of his involvement in the murder of Nadim.