Journalist murder: UP Chairman Babu placed on 5-day remand

Among the other suspects, six were remanded for four days and the others for three days.

Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Babu was arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion while hiding in a relative's house in Panchagarh on Saturday. He was subsequently placed in the custody of the police in Jamalpur.

Nadim was a local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV. He came under attack allegedly over reports against the public representative on Wednesday. He passed away in hospital care the next day, with doctors citing a head injury as the cause of death.