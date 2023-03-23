Bangladesh gets $22.48m for ship hit by missile in Ukraine

The Bangladesh authorities have received $22.48 million from a foreign insurance company as claimed for Banglar Samriddhi, the ship hit by a missile in Ukraine during the ongoing war in Europe.

The foreign insurance company has deposited the claim in Sadharan Bima Corporation’s account and the fund will be transferred to Bangladesh Shipping Corporation or BSC soon.

“We’ve got all the money we claimed,” BSC Managing Director Commodore Md Ziaul Haque said on Thursday.

State-owned Sadharan Bima Corporation and the Beazley Group, which participates in the British insurance market Lloyd's of London, are the insurers of the ship.