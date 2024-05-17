CTTC arrests Jama'atul Ansar ‘chief weapons supplier’

The CTTC will investigate the source and whether he has any international connections

A leader of the hill-based banned militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, identified by police as the group's "chief arms supplier," has been arrested.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime-CTTC, a unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP, disclosed details about him at a press conference on Friday, although he was arrested in Gazipur on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Abdur Rahim, 32, had been hiding in the plains after a joint operation commenced last year following a tip-off about militant organisations in the hills.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, a raid was conducted in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari where weapons and bomb-making equipment were discovered buried in drums deep within the forest.

CTTC chief and DMP Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said 12 cases had been filed against Rahim at Naikhongchhari and Ramu police stations in Cox's Bazar, including charges of robbery, abduction, illegal arms possession, and forest destruction.

Asked about the source of Rahim's weapons, he said, "During interrogation, we will investigate the source of these weapons and whether he has connections with anyone outside the country."

"We learnt that they were trained in making IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) at their training camp. Since we found chemicals, we will question him about whether they were supplied anywhere."

Police found local and foreign pistols, guns, bullets, cartridges, sharp weapons, binoculars, gas masks, walkie-talkies, acid, and hammers in the possession of Rahim, known as 'Rahimma Dakat' in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban areas.

The Bangladesh Army led a mission against the KNF after there were bloody clashes, bank robberies and weapons looting in the hill tracts. A few dozen KNF members were arrested while the authorities warned tourists not to travel to the hills.

Sharqiya's 'mastermind' Shamin Mahfuz was arrested on Jun 23, 2023.

Following his arrest, extensive interrogation revealed details about the organisation's training, the source of arms and ammunition, and their funding.

"During interrogation, Shamin disclosed that they had struck a deal with the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, known as the Bawm Party, to provide arms and training to Sharqiya members," said the CTTC chief.