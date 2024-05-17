Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

CTTC arrests Jama'atul Ansar ‘chief weapons supplier’

The CTTC will investigate the source and whether he has any international connections

Jama'atul Ansar’s ‘chief arms supplier’ arrested

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 17 May 2024, 08:38 PM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 08:38 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Read More
Met Office extends heat alert
Met Office extends heat alert
UK signs deal to deport undocumented Bangladeshis
UK signs deal to deport undocumented Bangladeshis
China unveils 'historic' steps to stabilise property sector
China unveils 'historic' steps to stabilise property sector
Fierce fighting in Gaza as Israel defends itself at World Court
Fierce fighting in Gaza as Israel defends itself at World Court
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More