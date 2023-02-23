    বাংলা

    Four passengers die as bus rams autorickshaw in Bogura

    Two other passengers were injured after a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Shajahanpur Upazila

    Bogura Correspondent
    Published : 23 Feb 2023
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 09:42 AM

    Four passengers of an autorickshaw have died after a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Bogura’s Shajahanpur Upazila.

    Two other passengers of the autorickshaw were injured after the accident occurred on the second bypass highway in Sujabad Dahpara at noon on Thursday.

    The victims include three men and a woman, but their identities could not be confirmed immediately. The injured have been taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura town, said Abbas Ali, assistant sub-inspector of Koigari Police Outpost.

    A Dhaka-bound bus from Gaibandha rammed the autorickshaw when the driver of the three-wheeler tried to park it on road to Dhunot Upazila, leaving four dead on the spot, he said.

    Locals took a child and a man to SZMC after the incident.

    Meanwhile, agitated locals set fire to the bus after the accident, damaging the back of the vehicle.

    Law enforcers visited the scene after the incident was reported to the local police station.

    They said they are looking into the matter as locals suggested that the fire on the bus erupted from a gas cylinder blast, said Mohammad Ali, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

