Four passengers die as bus rams autorickshaw in Bogura

Four passengers of an autorickshaw have died after a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Bogura’s Shajahanpur Upazila.

Two other passengers of the autorickshaw were injured after the accident occurred on the second bypass highway in Sujabad Dahpara at noon on Thursday.

The victims include three men and a woman, but their identities could not be confirmed immediately. The injured have been taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura town, said Abbas Ali, assistant sub-inspector of Koigari Police Outpost.