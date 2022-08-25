Anti-money laundering watchdog seeks bank records of WASA MD Taqsem, his family

Bangladesh's anti-money laundering watchdog has asked all local banks to submit detailed banking records of Taqsem A Khan, the controversial managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, and his family members.

In a letter issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Thursday, the chief executives of all commercial banks were instructed to submit the records within five working days, according to the central bank's Executive Director Serajul Islam.

Since he took office in 2009 on a three-year term, Taqsem has been at the centre of numerous controversies for his conduct in office, his enormous salary and benefits package, and his public comments.