SSC results handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been presented with summaries and statistics of the results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the documents to the premier at her official residence Gonobhaban on Sunday.

Following the education minister, the heads of the different education boards also presented summaries of the results under their boards to the prime minister.

The results will be made available online and at educational institutions at 11am. Students can access them through their educational institutions, the education board website, or through a mobile phone SMS.

The education minister will present details of the results at a press conference at the Secretariat at 12:30pm.

The SSC and equivalent exams began on Feb 15 and the written exams ended on Mar 12.

This year, 2,024,192 students registered for the exams under 11 education boards. There were 992,787 male examinees and 1,031,314 female examinees.

Of them, 1,606,879 students took the exams under the nine general education boards, 242,314 sat for Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Education Board, and another 126,373 under the Vocational or Dakhil (Vocational) exams under the Technical Education Board.

In 2023, the number of examinees was 2,041,450. Of them, 1,641,140 passed and 183,578 received a GPA of 5.0.

The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the usual SSC schedule for several years, but in 2024 the public examinations were held in February as usual.

FIND OUT WHY MALE STUDENT NUMBERS DROPPING: HASINA

Prime Minister Hasina asked the chairman of the education boards to investigate why the number of male students taking the SSC and equivalent exams had gone down.

“Education is the backbone of the nation,” the premier said. “Progress can never be achieved without an educated population. That is why our government has always put a focus on education. The money spent on education is not considered a cost. As the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib said, it is an investment. We invest in education.”

“We need to find out why there were fewer male students. We need to take the initiative to see why this number is decreasing. In terms of pass rate, girls are also ahead.”

Hasina touted the efforts by the Awami League to promote and develop education.

The prime minister said, “Since the Awami League government came to power it has been encouraging people towards education so that they put their focus on their studies. We can see that the literacy rate is increasing day by day. The number of students taking part in education has gone up substantially. If someone drops out of the system, it is our responsibility to send them to school. Not only for MAs and BAs, but also for technical education, science and technology, information technology, whatever is necessary in order to compete on the world stage and survive.”

“The Father of the Nation proved the necessity of the education policy. He handed it over to us. But we could not complete it. Then the Father of the Nation was killed. That policy never saw the light of day. In 1996, when the Awami League came to power, we formed a commission to bring that policy to light. They formed the policy. In 2001, we were unable to form the government and the policy was dropped again. When we formed a government for a second time, the policy was formed and implemented. If it is necessary to correct or change it in the proper course of time, we will have that opportunity.”

She also praised the party’s efforts at coordinating the public exams.

“Today we see the results are declared in just 60 days. But there was a time when results were delayed for months and months without students getting them. But now it has been brought into a structure.”