Bangladesh reopens three airports after 21 hours as Cyclone Sitrang wanes

Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang flooded parts of the highway's Gazipur section
The Bangladesh government reopened three airports 21 hours after they were shut down due to Cyclone Sitrang.
The regulatory body decided to resume operations at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports on Tuesday, said Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman, public relations officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
The cyclone cut its path through the Chattogram-Barishal coast near the southern district of Bhola around 9 pm on Monday, whipping up gale-force winds and heavy rains.
But the storm's intensity began waning around 10 pm, prompting people to start returning home from the shelters. The death toll from the cyclone climbed to 15.