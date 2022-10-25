    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reopens three airports after 21 hours as Cyclone Sitrang wanes

    Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Barishal airports were shut down at 3 pm on Monday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM

    The Bangladesh government reopened three airports 21 hours after they were shut down due to Cyclone Sitrang.

    The regulatory body decided to resume operations at Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Barishal airports on Tuesday, said Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman, public relations officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

    The cyclone cut its path through the Chattogram-Barishal coast near the southern district of Bhola around 9 pm on Monday, whipping up gale-force winds and heavy rains.

    But the storm's intensity began waning around 10 pm, prompting people to start returning home from the shelters. The death toll from the cyclone climbed to 15.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police advise against travel on Dhaka-Mymensingh road in waterlogging
    Citizens urged to avoid Dhaka-Mymensingh road
    Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang flooded parts of the highway's Gazipur section
    Sitrang aftermath: Parts of Bangladesh are still without power as death toll climbs
    Parts of Bangladesh still without power as cyclone death toll climbs
    The cyclone left at least 15 people dead and caused extensive damage to power lines in the coastal zone
    Bangladesh resumes river transport after 22-hour stoppage as Cyclone Sitrang weakens
    River transport services resume after 22-hour stoppage
    Launch services were halted on Monday as warning signal No. 3 was hoisted for river ports in coastal districts
    Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh with deadly wind, rains
    Cyclone hammers Bangladesh coast with rain, wind and outages
    It crosses the coast with a devastating wind speed of up to 90 km per hour, taking aim at millions on its path into the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher