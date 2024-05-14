Rain relief brief as heatwave returns for a week

A gradual rise in temperatures is likely until May 18, to be followed by rain

Scorching temperatures have returned for around a week after brief interruption by rain after Bangladesh experienced a record-breaking heatwave lasting 37 days.

On Monday, seven districts were affected by the latest wave of heat, with Ishwardi recording the nationwide highest temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, while Dhaka reached 34 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Omar Farooq said temperatures will gradually rise until May 18 before rain is expected to begin on May 19 and subsequently lower the temperature.

A mild heatwave was sweeping over Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Nilphamari, Rangamati, and Feni districts, with slight increases in day and night temperatures across the country.

Patuakhali experienced the highest rainfall of 20mm in the 24 hours to 6pm, with Dhaka receiving 5mm and Hatia 1mm.

The forecast for the next 24 hours predicts rain or thunder showers in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions.

The heatwave began on Mar 31 this summer and lasted until May 6.

People found relief as stormy weather increased over the past week.

According to the World Health Organisation, a heatwave is generally defined as a period of at least five days where temperatures in an area are five degrees Celsius above the daily average. However, the specific parameters can vary according to country and region.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department defines temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius as a mild heatwave, 38 to 40 as a moderate heatwave and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius as an intense heatwave.

On Apr 30, Jashore recorded the highest temperature of the season so far at 43.8 degrees Celsius. It is the second-highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh since the country’s independence. In Chuadanga, the temperature soared to 43.7 degrees Celsius on that day, while in Dhaka, it reached 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The long-term forecast for May predicts the possibility of one to three mild or moderate heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves occurring anywhere in the country.

There may be one or two low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal, with one potentially developing into a low-pressure area or cyclone at the end of the month.

River flow is expected to remain normal throughout May.

However, heavy rainfall upstream may cause water levels to exceed the danger level in certain areas of the northern and northeastern regions.