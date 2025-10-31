Two dead as autorickshaw crashes into parked truck in Netrokona

Two people have been killed and three others injured after an autorickshaw rammed into a sand-laden truck in Netrokona's Purbadhala Upazila.

The accident occurred around 11pm on Thursday on the Netrakona-Mymensingh regional highway in Narandia, according to Sub-Inspector Md Sabuj Mia from Shyamganj Highway Police Station.

SI Sabuj said the truck had been "illegally parked" on the road at Narandia when the autorickshaw, travelling from Mymensingh towards Netrokona, lost control and crashed into the back of the vehicle.

Md Jalil, 45, and Ruzel Mia, 45, were killed on the spot,

The injured have been identified as Rezia Akter, 44, Shahid Mia, 43, and Shova Akter, 22.

They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Police later seized the truck, though the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, said Sabuj.