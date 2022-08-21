Burglary suspect found dead in Dhaka police station under mysterious circumstances

Two policemen have been suspended pending investigation after a detainee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in custody.

Both the policemen under question, Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Hemayet Hossain and Constable Md Zakaria, were tasked with securing the people in the station’s lockup.

The deceased, Rumman Sheikh, 26, was a person of interest in a burglary case, according to a relative named Shohel Ahmed.

Rumman was picked up by police on Friday afternoon from his place in Dhaka’s Rampura, Shohel said.