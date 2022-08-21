Burglary suspect found dead in Dhaka police station under mysterious circumstances

Two policemen have been suspended pending investigation after a detainee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in custody.
Both the policemen under question, Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Hemayet Hossain and Constable Md Zakaria, were tasked with securing the people in the station’s lockup.
The deceased, Rumman Sheikh, 26, was a person of interest in a burglary case, according to a relative named Shohel Ahmed.
Rumman was picked up by police on Friday afternoon from his place in Dhaka’s Rampura, Shohel said.
Twenty-four hours later, police on Saturday afternoon notified Rumman’s family that he had “allegedly committed suicide in custody”.
Police claimed that they have reviewed the CCTV footage within the station premises, which “clearly showed that Rumman used his pants to hang himself”.
bdnews24.com could not independently verify the claim.
There are other discrepancies in the information police provided the family as well, Shohel said.
The time of death was not established as police never confirmed to the family the details of the inquest, and since an autopsy, which is mandatory in an unnatural death case, is yet to be performed, the time of death could not be officially determined until the filing of the report at 10:30pm.
Shohel, however, said the family arrived at the station on Saturday morning to meet Rumman in the lockup.
“Police didn’t let us meet him, but kept the food we brought, promising that they will give it to Rumman. I strongly suspect he was dead by then. Why police didn’t let us know then?” a visibly furious Shohel said.
The family, flanked by relatives and friends, began demonstrating in front of the station as soon as they were notified about the development.
“Police can’t deny responsibility for Rumman’s death. A police station is supposed to be a safe place. Even if he committed suicide, police must have to take responsibility," Shohel said.
http://bdnews24.com contacted Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Tejgaon Division, but he declined to comment over the phone.
Rather, he suggested contacting the respective police station instead.