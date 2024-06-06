Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Water level lowers in Sunamganj rivers, rises in Haors

The water level in the Surma River dropped 11 centimetres in the past 12 hours

Water recedes in Sunamganj rivers, rises in Haors

Sunamganj Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 01:31 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 01:31 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 people, activists say
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 people, activists say
Don’t want 'unnecessarily big' budget: finance minister
Don’t want 'unnecessarily big' budget: finance minister
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More