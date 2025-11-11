Finance ministry clears upgrade of primary school head teachers’ pay to 10th grade

The finance ministry has approved the implementation of the decision to raise the pay scale of government primary school head teachers from grade 11 to grade 10.

According to officials, the Implementation Wing of the ministry’s Finance Division has authorised the salary upgrade for 65,502 head teachers.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Implementation Wing Md Mahbubul Alam told bdnews24.com on Tuesday afternoon that the Finance Division had given the green light under three conditions.

“The order, issued on Sunday, has been sent to the primary and mass education ministry,” he said.

He added that the approval was given on the condition that all requirements set by the Ministry of Public Administration and the Expenditure Management Wing of the Finance Division are fulfilled -- including proper appointments and other formalities.

Earlier, on Jul 28, the Expenditure Management Wing approved the proposal, followed by the Ministry of Public Administration in October.

Both supported upgrading the pay scale of head teachers to grade 10.

In a media statement on Jul 28, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had said the government had agreed to revise the pay scale of head teachers from the existing grade 11 (for trained) and grade 12 (for untrained) to grade 10.

The ministry described the decision as a long-awaited achievement that would ensure the financial security of head teachers and strengthen their social standing.

It said the move would encourage them to play a more creative and active role in improving the quality of primary education, thereby contributing to a more advanced and dynamic education system.

The government expects that the head teachers will now be more motivated to enhance the standard of primary education with the support of other teachers and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, on Oct 27, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education upgraded the salaries of 45 head teachers to grade 10, granting them gazetted officer status following a Supreme Court verdict that came after a long legal battle.