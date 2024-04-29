Jhalakathi district administration submits probe report over fatal truck crash

The driver did not have a licence while the truck was unfit and overloaded, according to the report

The district administration of Jhalakathi has submitted the investigation report over the deaths of 14 people in a road accident involving a truck and several other vehicles.

The driver did not have a licence while the truck was unfit and overloaded, according to the report submitted on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Faarah Gul Nijhum.

It also mentioned a tendency of overtaking, illegal vehicles such as Easybikes on the roads, defects in road infrastructure, excessive speed and a lack of instructions to limit speed.

A cement-laden truck ran through a mini truck, a private car and three Easybikes near Gabkhan Bridge toll plaza in Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila on Apr 17 afternoon, killing 14 people and injuring 17 others.

The district administration formed a committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Sazia Afroz to investigate the reasons behind the accident.

The members of the committee were Additional Superintendent of Police Mohitul Islam, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s Jhalakathi zone Assistant Director (Engineering) Mahbubur Rahman and BUEt Accident Research Institute’s Assistant Professor Armana Sabiha Haque.

The committee has recommended some measures to prevent accidents as well as focusing on the reasons behind the latest accident, DC Farah said.