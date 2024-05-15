Two sentenced to death for 2021 murder in Rajshahi

Mobile store employee Zahurul Islam was hacked to death for asking for payment

A Rajshahi court has sentenced two people to death for hacking a mobile store employee to death in Bagha Upazila.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Mohammad Mohiduzzaman also sentenced another suspect to three years in prison in the verdict he delivered on Wednesday.

The death row convicts are Aminul Islam aka Shaon, 30, and Masud Rana, 26. Mehedi Hasan Rocky, 25, received the jail sentence.

The victim – 23-year-old Zahurul Islam – hailed from Manigram Bazar and worked as a salesman at Mehedi Hasan Moni’s telecom and electronics store in Panikumra Bazar.

On Jan 5, 2021, Zahurul went to collect money for a smartphone sale when he was hacked to death in a pre-meditated manner.

State counsel Entajul Haque Babu said Masud and Shaon had bought three smartphones saying they would pay later.

They had planned to kill Zahurul because they had been unable to pay up while Zahurul had been asking for the money, Entajul said.

As part of the plan, they called Zahurul to a mango orchard saying that they were going to pay him. But they hacked him to death and fled with 28 smartphones and Tk 25,000 cash, according to the lawyer.

They gave the phones to Rocky for safekeeping.

Zahurul’s brother filed a case against unidentified suspects after police recovered the bloodied body at Shikdarpara.

The investigators submitted the report naming two suspects.

The convicts were present in court during the delivery of the verdict.

Zahurul’s family said they were happy with the judgment.