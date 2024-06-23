Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hasina wraps up India visit to return home

Her visit strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries

PM returns home ending India visit

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 02:37 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 02:37 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
Portugal coast into last-16
Portugal coast into last-16
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More