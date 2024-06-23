Hasina wraps up India visit to return home

Her visit strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home after capping off a two-day state visit to India, her first since re-election in January this year.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 08.25pm on Saturday.

She went to New Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday afternoon.

Indian Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and also Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman saw her off at the airport, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS said.

This was also the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive time following the parliamentary elections, the BSS added.

This was Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, as she was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Jun 9.

During this visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 10 memorandums of understanding or MoUs, including seven new and three renewed, to further consolidate the relations between the two neghbours.