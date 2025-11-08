Child dies after following mother onto road in Sherpur

A 3-year-old girl has died after being caught between two vehicles while following her mother onto a road in Sherpur.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon in front of the Nawhata BSCIC Industrial Area on the Sherpur–Sreebardi road, according to Nur Islam, member secretary of the Sherpur district NCP.

The child, Ayra Moni, was the daughter of Engineer Md Likhan Mia, convenor of the district NCP unit.

According to family members, Ayra's mother had gone outside to throw rubbish in a roadside dustbin when the girl followed her unnoticed. She was struck between a CNG-run autorickshaw and a microbus travelling from opposite directions.

Locals rushed the child to Sherpur District Hospital and later to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, but she died on the way.

Both vehicles fled the scene and have not been identified.

The child was buried later that night at her family graveyard in Sherpur Sadar Upazila, said her father Likhan.