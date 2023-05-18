Police find body of youth six months after kidnap and murder in Gazipur

Police have recovered the remains of a youth wrapped in polythene sheet from a septic tank in Gazipur’s Sreepur, six months after he was allegedly killed by his kidnappers.

The law enforcers have also arrested five suspects in the murder.

The victim, 25-year-old Amir Hossain, was a resident of Noakhali. He came to Dhaka in December 2022, saying he would meet his friends. He left his sister Nurunnaher Begum’s home in Dakshinkhan on Dec 23 never to return.

His other sister Kamrunnahar Begum received a call from Amir’s phone and his kidnappers demanded Tk 1 million in ransom, police said.

Amir’s elder brother who gave a single name, Bilal, filed a general diary with Dakshin Khan police who accepted it as a case on May 13 after not being able to find him.