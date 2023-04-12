    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sees reduction in poverty despite pandemic, Ukraine war: BBS

    The current poverty rate stands at 18.7 percent, while extreme poverty falls to 5.6 percent

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2023, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 09:03 AM

    Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global recession brought on by the Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s poverty rate has decreased.

    The current upper poverty rate in the country has fallen to 18.7 percent in 2022 from 24.3 percent in 2016, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

    The lower poverty rate, which means extreme poverty, has also fallen to 5.6 percent in 2022 from 12.9 percent in the 2016 survey.

    BBS Director Mohiuddin Ahmed discussed highlights from the study at an event at the bureau’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

    Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the event, and State Minister Shamsul Alam was the special guest.

