Naogaon’s Jasmine died of brain haemorrhage: autopsy report

The cause of death for Sultana Jasmine, who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon, is a ‘brain haemorrhage’, according to the physicians assigned to her post-mortem report.

A three-strong panel chaired by Dr Md Kafil Uddin, chief of the forensic department at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, was formed to investigate the cause of Jasmine’s death on Mar 25. The head of the panel submitted the report to Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi on Sunday.

“Jasmine died of a brain haemorrhage. The wounds found on her head and hand were not fatal,” Kafil said.

The RAB arrested Jasmine, an employee at the Naogaon Sadar Upazila land office, for questioning over allegations of fraud on Mar 22. The elite force said they took her to the hospital after “she fell sick”.