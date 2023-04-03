Naogaon’s Jasmine died of brain haemorrhage: autopsy report

The cause of death for Sultana Jasmine, who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon, is a ‘brain haemorrhage’, according to the physicians assigned to her post-mortem report.
A three-strong panel chaired by Dr Md Kafil Uddin, chief of the forensic department at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, was formed to investigate the cause of Jasmine’s death on Mar 25. The head of the panel submitted the report to Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi on Sunday.
“Jasmine died of a brain haemorrhage. The wounds found on her head and hand were not fatal,” Kafil said.
The RAB arrested Jasmine, an employee at the Naogaon Sadar Upazila land office, for questioning over allegations of fraud on Mar 22. The elite force said they took her to the hospital after “she fell sick”.
Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24. Her family alleged she was tortured in custody, questioning the whereabouts of Jasmine for several hours after she was detained.
RAB-5 Commander Nazmus Sakib denied the allegation and said Jasmine was not taken to any RAB camp as she fell sick immediately after the arrest.
“Symptoms of a heart attack were found after the woman was brought to Naogaon hospital in the afternoon on Mar 22. She was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment that day,” said Moumita Jalil, a resident physician at Naogaon Sadar Hospital.
Amid a heated discussion over the death of the woman in RAB custody, the elite force held a media briefing and said she had been cheating people for a long time using the hacked Facebook ID of Joint Secretary Enamul Haque. She was arrested in the presence of Enamul Haque, who works in the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office and submitted the complaint against the woman.
Jasmine’s body was handed over to her family on Mar 25. Her family brought allegations of torture against the RAB after her burial at the state-run Naogaon graveyard.
The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her interrogation on Mar 27.
Several social and political organisations staged protests demanding a fair investigation and punishment for those involved in her death.
The elite force pulled 11 of its personnel, including a major, from active duty and attached them to the headquarters over the death of Jasmine.
An investigation committee formed by the RAB visited Naogaon. The investigators quizzed RAB officers over the incident.