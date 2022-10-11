    বাংলা

    MP Sheikh Anne Rahman dies at 63

    The reserved-seat MP from Pirojpur passes away in a Bangkok hospital after a battle with cancer and other ailments

    Pirojpur Correspondent
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 11:06 AM

    Sheikh Anne Rahman, a reserved-seat MP from Pirojpur, has died in hospital care at the age of 63.

    Anne, who was battling cancer and other ailments, passed away during treatment at a hospital in Bangkok on Tuesday, according to Maksudur Rahman Liton, former chief of Pirojpur's Chhatra League unit.

    She leaves behind her husband, a son and a daughter.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders expressed their condolences over her death. Anne was a much-admired member of the Awami League family, said Hasina while paying tribute to her active involvement in the development of her constituency.

    Anne was the wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's cousin and former lawmaker Sheikh Hafizur Rahman.

    Her father Enayet Hossain Khan was also an MP from the erstwhile Bakerganj-16 constituency and had served as the president of Pirojpur district's Awami League unit.

    Anne took oath as an MP on Feb 20, 2019.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni also paid tribute to Anne in a post on Facebook. “She was like an aunt to me," she said, while offering her condolences to the bereaved family.

